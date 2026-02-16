Barcelona are hoping to reclaim top spot in La Liga when they take on Girona in the Catalan derby on Monday evening. Real Madrid’s win over Real Sociedad 48 hours prior means that Hansi Flick’s side must respond if they are to take their place back at the summit, although it will be easier said than done against a team that has been improving in recent months.

The big news for Barcelona going into this match is the return of Raphinha, who has missed their last couple of matches due to injury. The Brazilian winger has been named in the squad to face Girona, although he will start on the bench, as per Sport.

It’s believed that Flick will make three changes to the Barcelona side that were comprehensively beaten by Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Ronald Araujo is set for his first La Liga start in November, while Marc Bernal and Robert Lewandowski are also poised to be brought into the team. Jules Kounde, Marc Casado and Ferran Torres would be the players to drop out.

As for Girona, head coach Michel Sanchez is poised to name an unchanged line-up from the side that drew at Sevilla last weekend. Star midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has a chance of being named in the matchday squad, but as is the case with Raphinha at Barcelona, he would not be fit enough to start. Meanwhile, new signing Ruben Blanco is to be on the bench, with Paulo Gazzaniga keeping his place in goals.

Barcelona hoping to bounce back at Montilivi

Barcelona secured a comprehensive victory at Girona last season, and they will hope for a similar result on Monday. A win is needed for Flick’s side to leapfrog Real Madrid, and anything less will keep the pressure on the Catalans after their dismal display at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in midweek.