Atletico Madrid followed up Thursday’s enormous victory over Barcelona with a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano at Butarque. It is a result that sees Los Colchoneros drop down to fourth place in La Liga, where they are now 15 points adrift of new leaders Real Madrid.

It was an all-too familiar story for Atleti, who have struggled for consistency this season. Their performance against Barcelona was their best in a long while, but the defeat to Rayo was one of their worst. They made significant changes with a view to Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Club Brugge, but it was still an unforgivable performance.

Jan Oblak was particularly furious after the full time whistle, and when speaking to the media (via Marca), he made it clear that results like the Rayo one are the reason that Atleti have thrown away any chance of wining La Liga this season.

“It seems that La Liga has been thrown away. We can’t lose matches like this. We can’t play like this. Playing this way, it will be difficult to compete. Matches aren’t chosen. You have to compete in them at the highest level, and we’re not doing that. Rayo were much better, we deserved to lose.”

Oblak was also asked why the team’s performance was so much worse than against Barcelona in midweek.

“There is no explanation, but the only thing we know is that you can’t choose the matches. Our heads are not allowing us to win games in a row and that is bad on our part. The team has to show its face, and today we didn’t.”

Diego Simeone responds to Oblak comments

As per Diario AS, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone reacted to Oblak’s remarks when speaking to the media himself, and he made it clear that he is of a different opinion.

“I don’t agree with what Oblak said. I think the team gave what it could. They were superior and there is nothing to reproach in terms of effort, work and trying to do well. It wasn’t a good game, the opponent was better and we have to think about Wednesday.”