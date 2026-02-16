Eduardo Camavinga – ‘I can be Real Madrid’s organising midfielder’

Eduardo Camavinga has stated that Real Madrid do not need to sign an organising midfielder this summer with him in the squad. Perhaps more than any other position in the Real Madrid squad, the heir to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the squad has been the most discussed.

A rotating cast of Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde have been used in midfield over the last two seasons, but since Kroos retired, none of those combinations has consistently convinced. A midfielder who can knit play together is reportedly a priority for Los Blancos in the summer, and ahead of their clash with Benfica in the Champions League, Camavinga was asked if he agreed they were missing that player.

“What do you think? (Silence) First, I want to know what you think, and then I’ll give you a definitive answer (“I think Real Madrid do need one”). Well, I don’t think so (laughs). We have players with those characteristics. There are many good players on the field, and that’s not what we’re focused on right now. But if you think we need it, I’ll talk to the president… and we’ll see…”

Camavinga convinced he can run Real Madrid midfielder

More specifically, Camavinga assured that he could occupy that role.

“I am capable of doing that, I can do it. I am aware of what I can do and that now, I can do it much better. Yes, I can be that ‘organiser’.”

“I think I can do a lot more. I’m aware of it and I’m capable. Real Madrid fans haven’t fully seen Camavinga. Because I can give so much more. As I’ve always said, I like playing as a defensive midfielder. I might lack consistency and need to be more focused on the pitch, because I do make mistakes sometimes, I’m aware of that. That’s what I’m lacking.”

Camavinga has often been used at left-back or on the left side of a midfield four.

“I have a good relationship with Carreras, so it’s easy on the pitch. And I like playing there. Although right now the important thing is to play. I’m not usually on the wing, but like what happened with the full-back, if I have to do it for the team, I’ll do it. I’m not used to it, but it’s going well.”

Camavinga has visited Arbeloa’s ‘grey sofa’

One of the themes of the last few days at Real Madrid was manager Alvaro Arbeloa explaining that he invites players to come and speak to him privately on the grey sofa in his office. Camavinga confirmed that he had occupied that seat regularly.

“Oh yes, yes! I’ve been many times! With Xabi and with Arbeloa. It’s… like when you go to your boss’s office. He’s a coach who likes to talk to the players, whereas Xabi preferred to let his play on the pitch do the talking… although now… with Arbeloa it’s the same.”

What has changed since first meeting?

Regarding their second meeting with Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, Camavinga declared that his side were playing with a different mindset.

“The mentality. We’re better at that now. We have to attack and defend together. We want to play a great game, because that was tough for our fans. We want to win with a sense of revenge.”

Arbeloa began using Franco Mastantuono on the right side of a four-man midfield, but that role has been given to Guler of late. Their last two matches have seen the Turkish talent used alongside Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde in midfield.