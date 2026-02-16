Barcelona unlikely to sign defender that Hansi Flick likes

Barcelona have plans to address multiple positions in Hansi Flick’s squad during the upcoming summer transfer window. A new central defender and striker are wanted, while the situation with loanees Joao Cancelo and Marcus Rashford will also need to be addressed.

Rashford has many chances to stay, but given that Cancelo has barely been used by Flick in spite of Barcelona’s full-back struggles, it would suggest that he will not remain in Catalonia on a permanent basis. When he returns to Al-Hilal, a replacement could be sought, and one target has been linked is Julian Ryerson.

Flick is a big fan of the Norway international, but according to Bild (via Sport), there is little chance that Borussia Dortmund consider selling him in the summer.

Dortmund value Ryerson for his commitment to the club, as well as his versatility. Like with Cancelo, he is comfortable at both full-back positions, and this is a reason why Flick would like to add him to his Barcelona squad for the 2026-27 season and beyond.

Barcelona will need to address full-back positions

Even if Barcelona make their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, it is very unlikely that they spend big on a full-back. A new striker is the priority for the club’s sporting department, closely followed by a central defender and Rashford. In this regard, there is virtually no chance of Ryerson joining, with it being much more likely for Cancelo to stick around – as long as another financially-viable deal can be agreed with Al-Hilal.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona approach their full-back situation going into the summer. They need sufficient cover for Jules Kounde on the right and Alejandro Balde on the left, and with both players having struggled for consistency this season, the idea would be for whoever signs to push both for their spot in the starting line-up.