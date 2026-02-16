Barcelona were not overly active during the winter transfer window, but there were signings made across the board. Joao Cancelo was brought in to Hansi Flick’s squad, while for Barca Atletic, one of the players acquired was Hamza Abdelkarim, who joined on loan from Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Barcelona were in talks with Al Ahly for much of January, and despite numerous complications, a deal was done before the transfer deadline. The 18-year-old has signed on loan for the rest of the season, with the Catalan club having an option to secure his services on a permanent basis.

However, Abdelkarim has yet to make his Barca Atletic debut, and he could be made to wait for some time. As per MD, he is not yet allowed to be involved with the subsidiary as he has yet to receive a work permit to play in Spain.

Barca Atletic have played twice since Abdelkarim joined, against Terrassa (2-0 win) and Barbastro (0-0), with the teenager having not been involved due to these bureaucratic issues. Club bosses are frustrated about the lack of work permit decision, and according to the report, there is a fear that one may not come for a couple of months.

Barcelona play the waiting game with Abdelkarim

No deadline has been set within Can Barca, as they are aware that the process will take as long as it takes. In the meantime, Abdelkarim continues to train normally under the orders of Barca Atletic head coach Juliano Belletti, who will be desperate to count on the Egyptian youth international as soon as possible.

Barca Atletic are still in the midst of an injury crisis at striker, with Oscar Gistau and Victor Barbera currently sidelined. They have Joaquin Delgado available, but Abdelkarim is also needed as soon as possible.