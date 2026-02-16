Athletic Club have had a difficult season so far, and this has been epitomised by Nico Williams and his injury woes. The winger has been dragging pubalgia for months, and it has meant that he has failed to put together a consistent run of matches – which has also had a significant effect on his form.

Four goals and three assists in 26 appearances is dismal reading for a player of Williams’ quality, but his lack of output has been in part down to the fact that he cannot operate at 100%. His pubalgia has been difficult to play with since the issue was first discovered earlier in the season, and it is having a big effect now.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that Williams would miss the next 6-8 weeks in order to properly rest, which would allow his pubalgia to improve. However, he chose not to do so, and after playing four times in 10 days against Real Sociedad (x2), Valencia and Levante, he has suffered a relapse.

Williams missed Athletic’s victory over Real Oviedo on Sunday, and as per Marca, head coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that the 23-year-old could be left out of the squad over the next few weeks in order for his condition to improve.

“Nico has problems and is not 100%. We can’t go on like this. We continue to work on different options, for the moment alternating treatment and competition and if he does not recover we are considering letting him rest for a few weeks in order to strengthen the affected area.”

Williams will be desperate to be at 100% for 2026 World Cup

Spain are counting on Williams for this summer’s World Cup, but at this stage, there is no guarantee that he will be in the right condition to play. The player himself is still prioritising Athletic, although the Basque club are suffering from him not being in an optimal condition.