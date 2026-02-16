Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa avoided discussing a potential return to the Bernabeu for Jose Mourinho in his position, rather than as Benfica manager next week. Mourinho is one of the names that has been suggested as a potential replacement for Arbeloa if things do not go as planned.

Before their clash with Real Sociedad this weekend, Arbeloa had mentioned that he likes to have personal conversations with his players on the grey sofa in his office. Arbeloa was asked if he would be inviting his former manager for a seat in his office back in Madrid ahead of the return leg.

“No… well… if I invite him, it’ll be for lunch. He doesn’t need to sit there. You know we’re good friends, we wish each other the best, and we have a great relationship.”

Before Arbeloa’s press conference, Mourinho distanced himself from taking Arbeloa’s job in the summer, despite a clause that allows him to leave before the end of his Benfica contract.

“As I just answered, I can only say that I always wish Jose the best. My goal is to eliminate Benfica, obviously, and then, for him to win everything. And from there, I wish him all the best.”

‘Mourinho can’t surprise me’ – Arbeloa

Benfica of course upset Real Madrid in the final game of the Champions League league phase, winning 4-2 in Lisbon. Mourinho said he would be throwing away his notes from before the first game, but Arbeloa said he would not be caught off guard by his former mentor.

“No, I don’t think he can surprise me; I know perfectly well what they’re capable of. I already said here that it didn’t matter if they showed up with their Youth League team, because the intensity was going to be at its maximum. Tomorrow… more of the same. They’re capable of playing even better, and we have to be prepared for that. We all need to be clear about what we’re up against.”

Arbeloa: Mourinho will get warm reception from Bernabeu

Despite having met Real Madrid twice now since leaving the club, he is yet to return to the Bernabeu as an opposition manager.

“He’s going to be greeted with a huge ovation, because Real Madrid fans are aware of everything he did for the club, which was giving his all and then some. So I’m sure he’ll be welcomed with a huge ovation.”

Meanwhile Kylian Mbappe is expected to be fit to face Benfica after sitting out against Real Sociedad.

“He’s here, he came with us. He’s going to train. And… tomorrow you’ll see if he plays or not.”

Los Blancos will be without Raul Asencio and Brahim Diaz through suspension, while Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham remain injured. Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen are expected to be the partnership in central defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.