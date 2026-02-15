Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Atletico Madrid

‘Presa, get out now’ was the intermittent soundtrack to an peculiar game at Butarque, as the few thousand Rayo Vallecano fans that did make the trip to Leganes on Sunday afternoon. For a second week, the pitch at Vallecas deemed unfit to play on. This time La Liga stepped in to ensure the game went ahead after their game with Real Oviedo was called off just four hours beforehand, the consequence being that the match itself felt like only part of the story.

The only time the traveling home support rose to their feet in unison was on the arrival of President Raul Martin Presa, who was met with a fanbase in revolt, more concerned about revolution than their football than the equalling pressing circumstances in the table. Atletico Madrid, off the back of their resounding victory over Barcelona, started off with a cool confidence, the crispness of their touches audible in front of the diluted atmosphere. Several dangerous crosses found no takers though, as Rayo treated Alexander Sorloth as a basketball centre, blocking, screening and battling.

🇦🇷🥹 Diego Simeone in today's press conference: "I can’t find the word to define what I feel for this club. I’m grateful for the affection I get. And I’m also grateful to the players who represent football with the same passion that I feel. But I don’t have a word to define it." pic.twitter.com/glIgf3w2YC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 14, 2026

As the half wore on though, Atletico’s sharpness dulled, and Rayo began to cause bigger issues. It began with Pacha Espino working Jan Oblak, and then another effort from Fran Perez just before the half-hour mark. It was Ilias Akhomach who was giving the Atletico defence the biggest headache though, and after linking up with Isi Palazon, he slalomed past a second defender, sat down Oblak – and was then denied by Nahuel Molina at the last. When the lead did arrive, it wasn’t unexpected.

This time it was Andrei Ratiu who bamboozled Matteo Ruggeri on the right, and his cutback found Perez on the penalty spot to sidefoot low beyond Oblak. Atletico were being caught short on numbers again and again, as Rayo raided forward. Another loss of possession in their own half allowed Ilias to cutback this time. Oblak made an excellent save low to his left, but Oscar Valentin was able to stroll in and give Rayo a two-goal advantage at the break.

Rayo: Faster, stronger, better, smarter

A sloppy start to the second half inspired a triple change from Diego Simeone ten minutes in, removing a miserable looking trio of Alex Baena, Ruggeri and Rodrigo Mendoza for Julian Alvarez, Obed Vargas Robin Le Normand, followed five minutes later by the introduction of Marcos Llorente and Ademola Lookman. Four of his substitutes were part of the nine that he had rotated from Thursday. The next big chance was Rayo’s though, as Ilias continued his man of the match performance, first having a penalty appeal waved away after slipping between two defenders, before Jorge de Frutos failed to connect properly with his cross from the right.

The only real positive for Simeone was that Nico Gonzalez was beginning to maraud down the left flank having been moved to left-back. His blasted shot was the first work of note for Augusto Batalla. Yet Rayo were equal to everything being thrown, or rather tossed at them, with Nobel Mendy and Florian Lejeune inmovable for the new partnership of Sorloth and Alvarez. With 15 minutes to go, Atletico were caught sleeping by a short corner. Crashing in at the back post, Mendy thumped home a beautiful Alvaro Garcia cross, calling the game in emphatic fashion.

For Atletico Madrid, it has been nine games since they had back-to-back wins, and they limped out of Butarque with their pride dented. The inconsistency has been present all season, but even Simeone looked a little less irate at their showing, perhaps confirming La Liga is no longer a priority this season. They remain fourth behind Villarreal, level on points.

Each goal was followed by further chants of ‘Presa, get out,’ and that rang around the stadium that had the feel of a hotel room, as the game wound down. On the pitch, Rayo were stronger, more committed and played better, more accurate football, thoroughly convincing with their three points. Snapping a three-game losing streak, it was also sufficient for them to get out of the relegation zone. More importantly, Rayo were out of Vallecas though, against their will, if not that of their president. Until Presa is out of Rayo Vallecano, their fans will not be fully at peace.