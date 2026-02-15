So far, Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a fine season with Barcelona, following his move from Manchester United last summer. A loan deal was agreed between the two European giants, with the Catalans retaining an option to buy, which they will rule on before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Across all competitions, Rashford has amassed 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances, which is an impressive return considering he has not been a regular starter. At this stage, the €30m buy option is looking increasingly appealing for Barcelona, who are planning to sign him permanently.

There has been a lot said about Rashford from personnel associated with Man United, and while some has been negative, he has received support from ex-defender Wes Brown, who hopes he ends the season on a high (via MD).

“It would be fantastic for Marcus to win the Champions League with Barcelona. He’s doing very good things on the pitch, in addition to scoring. The team has welcomed him with open arms and is in a good position to win major trophies.”

Brown: No issue for Rashford to return to Man United

If it ends up being the case that Barcelona do not proceed with plans to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, Brown believes the forward would be welcomed back to Old Trafford with open arms.

“It’s a difficult situation. For me, it’s all about relationships. There are many players to keep happy. That is another issue that the club will have to address. If Marcus Rashford were to come back, I don’t think he would have problems with anyone, and there wouldn’t be any problems on the pitch given the quality he has.

“Who knows what can happen next. At the end of this season he probably won’t return to United, but at the same time we have to respect him. People want Marcus to perform at a high level.”