Barcelona are hoping to return to winning ways on Monday when they face off against Girona in a Catalan derby. A win would see the Blaugrana go back to the top of La Liga, having relinquished that position when Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad on Saturday.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick previewed the match at Montilivi, as he also responded to questions on how his side have reacted to the thumping defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

“Girona is a well-organised, brave team that gets the ball out well. It’s important that we are more intense and that we have more dynamics than in previous games.

“Today’s session was very good. I saw confidence, we scored goals. We lost Thursday’s game… It was a lesson, but life goes on. We have to accept defeat and we have to focus and be confident. We have a lot of quality and we can beat anyone. But if we are not focused, what happened in the first 45 minutes happens. Losing is allowed, getting up is obligatory.”

Flick: Raphinha available, Marcus Rashford ruled out

Flick confirmed recent reports that Raphinha would be able to face Girona, although he will not be able to count on fellow forward Marcus Rashford, who is still injured.

“Rashford is ruled out, although he is better. Raphinha can play.”

Flick spoke glowingly on Raphinha, whom he expects to make a big difference now that he is back available for Barcelona.

“Yes. He’s an important player and we miss him. I see him in training. He always improves and increases the dynamics and intensity and that’s good to see. For me, he was the best in the world for me last season.”

Flick issues update on Pedri, Gavi return dates

In the next few weeks, Barcelona are hoping to welcome back Pedri and Gavi. Flick has confirmed that the former should be back before the end of the month, but for the latter, that is unlikely to be the case.

“Pedri (will return soon). Gavi may not be back in February, but he will be back the following month.”