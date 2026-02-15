FIFA confirm Athletic Club have avoided two-year transfer ban

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Athletic Club were at risk of being punished with a transfer embargo. FIFA had cited the Basque club over a discrepancy relating to the early termination of substitute goalkeeper Alex Padilla’s loan with Mexica side Pumas, which led to them being on the Registration Bans list.

This would have seen Athletic slapped with a three-window transfer ban, meaning they would not have been able to sign any players until January 2028. However, upon this news breaking, Los Leones were clear that they would avoid any punishment, and this has now proven to be the case.

As per Marca, FIFA have confirmed to Athletic officials that they have successfully cleared up the discrepancy in training rights that existed from when Padilla’s loan was terminated last summer. As a result, they will be removed from the Registration Bans list in the coming days.

“FIFA has confirmed to Athletic that it has complied with the requirement to leave the Registration Ban List, and that within a maximum period of 5 days, they will be removed from it.”

Athletic can breathe a sigh of relief

Athletic were forced to recall Padilla early from his Pumas loan after letting Julen Agirrezabala join Valencia for the 2025-26 season. His return could have been costly off the pitch, but in the end, club bosses will be relieved to have solved this issue rather quickly.

It means that Athletic will be free to sign players, starting from this summer’s transfer window. They are restricted in who can be brought in due to their self-imposed Basque heritage transfer rule, but there will still be options on the market that are worth exploring – and considering how this season has gone, they will definitely need to add new faces to Ernesto Valverde’s squad.