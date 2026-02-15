Barcelona line up blockbuster summer move for Inter star

Barcelona have drawn up plans to make at least two or three major signings during the 2026 summer transfer window. A number nine is wanted to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, while there is also a desire to bring in a new central defender, which is an area that the Catalans have had issues in this season.

Barcelona have struggled to make up for the void left by Inigo Martinez, who joined Al-Nassr last summer. Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia have been Hansi Flick’s centre-back partnership in recent months, but there is a desire for a natural left-sided player to be brought in, with Gerard Martin the only option at this moment.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Goncalo Inacio have been linked in recent months, but Barcelona have their sights set on a big name: Alessandro Bastoni. As per Calciomercato (via CaughtOffside), the Inter and Italy star is seen as a dream target for the reigning La Liga champions, although Arsenal are also keen on signing him.

Inter stance on Bastoni exit

Bastoni has been on Barcelona’s radar for a couple of months, with talks having been held with his representatives in December. A return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule would give Barcelona a chance of securing his signature, although Inter’s stance for the time being is clear: he’s not for sale.

There is no doubt that Bastoni would be an ideal signing for Barcelona. He is a fantastic defender, and his excellent passing range would make him an excellent fit for Flick’s style of play. However, a deal will be almost impossible to do, given that Inter have absolutely no desire to sell one of their best players. The Catalans may make an attempt in the summer, but the chances of being successful would not be good.