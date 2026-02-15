The expectation is that the summer transfer window will be busy for Real Madrid, with plans for signings and exits. In the latter category, the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger feature prominently, and another that could end up leaving the Bernabeu on a permanent basis is Endrick Felipe.

Since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 from Palmeiras, Endrick has struggled to make a significant impression. The vast majority of his 40 appearances have come as a substitute, and in that time, he has scored seven times. This season, he only featured in three matches, which is why he was sent on loan to Lyon during the winter transfer window.

Endrick has impressed for Lyon, and Real Madrid have been following his progress in France. They aren’t the only ones, with TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside) reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also have a firm interest in the teenage striker.

The two North London clubs believe that an opportunity to sign Endrick could present itself in the summer. There is no easy way into the starting line-up for the Brazil international, who has to compete against Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia for minutes as a number nine.

Real Madrid stance on Endrick is very clear

Despite this, Real Madrid have made it clear that Endrick will be returning in the summer from Lyon, and that there are no plans to consider another exit – whether that be another loan or a transfer. They are counting on him, and with Xabi Alonso no longer at the club, the likelihood is that he will feature more than he did during the first half of the season, especially if Alvaro Arbeloa stays in charge.

Arsenal and Spurs may well move for Endrick, but the chances of Real Madrid or the player himself agreeing to a deal is very slim.