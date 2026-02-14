Real Madrid kept up their winning run in La Liga with an impressive 4-1 victory over in-form Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu, with goals from Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior (x2) and Fede Valverde.

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Could not guess right for Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty, and made a couple of routines saves outside of that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

First start in a couple of months, and he slotted back in seamlessly. He delivered a fine assist for Gonzalo’s goal in the opening minutes which set the tone for a fine performance.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

Not overly convincing, and he looked off the pace on his own injury return.

Dean Huijsen – 5

His struggles continue. Gave away a penalty in the first half.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

Got the assist for Valverde’s goal, as he carried on his form from last weekend’s match-winning performance at Valencia.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Standard performance from Tchouameni, who was solid but not spectacular.

Fede Valverde – 7.5

Very good performance from the Uruguayan, who was involved throughout. He got Real Madrid’s third goal with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

He still does not entirely comfortable at left midfield, but he performed well enough.

Arda Guler – 6.5

A couple of nice moments, but he struggled to get involved for much of the match.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5

Got the opening goal after five minutes, and he should have scored more, but for poor finishing.

Vinicius Junior – 8

Two penalties won, two penalties scored. Vinicius has been a man reborn since Alvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso, and on this occasion, he stepped up in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who was not risked from the bench.

Substitutes

Dani Carvajal – 6

Only his third appearance since returning after knee surgery, and he looked shaky at times.

David Alaba – 6

Played the last half hour in place of Rudiger.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Struggled to help Real Madrid keep control at times in the final minutes.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Tried hard, but without much success.

Jorge Cestero – 6

Another appearance for the young midfielder, and he made an important tackle late on to deny La Real a second goal.