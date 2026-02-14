Real Madrid are on their way to the La Liga summit, having scored a fourth goal in their clash against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

The big team news for the match was Kylian Mbappe’s omission from the starting line-up, with Gonzalo Garcia and Vinicius Junior starting in attack instead. The former justified his inclusion already as he netted the opening goal inside five minutes, touching home an excellent cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Real Madrid were not ahead for long, as La Real grabbed an equaliser that had been coming. Dean Huijsen took down Yangel Herrera inside the penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to fire home from 12 yards. But as it turned out, Real Madrid were only level for a few minutes, as they also netted from the penalty spot courtesy of Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid made it 3-1 just beyond the half hour mark when Fede Valverde scored, and three minutes into the second period, Vinicius has notched his second of the match from the penalty spot to make it four for Los Blancos.

🚨🚨| GOAL: VINICIUS JR WITH A BRACE AS HE SCORES HIS SECOND PENALTY OF THE NIGHT!!! Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/qJN7wz3PYA — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 14, 2026

Real Madrid have been good tonight, which is something that has not been made for a number of weeks despite their winning run. They are heading two points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with the Catalans not in action until Monday.