Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Fede Valverde gives Real Madrid two-goal cushion against Real Sociedad

As things stand, Real Madrid are on their way to the La Liga summit, having scored a third first half goal against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

The big team news for the match was Kylian Mbappe’s omission from the starting line-up, with Gonzalo Garcia and Vinicius Junior starting in attack instead. The former justified his inclusion already as he netted the opening goal inside five minutes, touching home an excellent cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Real Madrid were not ahead for long, as La Real grabbed an equaliser that had been coming. Dean Huijsen took down Yangel Herrera inside the penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to fire home from 12 yards. But as it turned out, Real Madrid were only level for a few minutes, as they also netted from the penalty spot courtesy of Vinicius Junior.

It has now gone 3-1 at the Bernabeu, with Fede Valverde finding the top corner from the edge of the La Real penalty area.

It has been a breathless first 31 minutes at the Bernabeu, but as things stand, Real Madrid are on course to continue their excellent La Liga form.

Posted by

Tags Fede Valverde La Liga Real Madrid Real Sociedad

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News