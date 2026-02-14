As things stand, Real Madrid are on their way to the La Liga summit, having scored a third first half goal against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

The big team news for the match was Kylian Mbappe’s omission from the starting line-up, with Gonzalo Garcia and Vinicius Junior starting in attack instead. The former justified his inclusion already as he netted the opening goal inside five minutes, touching home an excellent cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Real Madrid were not ahead for long, as La Real grabbed an equaliser that had been coming. Dean Huijsen took down Yangel Herrera inside the penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to fire home from 12 yards. But as it turned out, Real Madrid were only level for a few minutes, as they also netted from the penalty spot courtesy of Vinicius Junior.

It has now gone 3-1 at the Bernabeu, with Fede Valverde finding the top corner from the edge of the La Real penalty area.

🚨🚨| GOAL: FEDE VALVERDE MAKES IT THREE!!! Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/LOHrv6PeNC — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 14, 2026

Valverde's first LaLiga goal of the season is a beautiful finish 🎯 pic.twitter.com/x7kRhaw6cZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 14, 2026

It has been a breathless first 31 minutes at the Bernabeu, but as things stand, Real Madrid are on course to continue their excellent La Liga form.