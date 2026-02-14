Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Real Madrid lead 2-1 against Real Sociedad courtesy of Gonzalo Garcia and Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have been the form team in La Liga in 2026, and inside the opening 25 minutes, they have scored twice against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

The big team news for the match has been Kylian Mbappe’s omission from the starting line-up, with Gonzalo Garcia and Vinicius Junior starting in attack instead. The former has justified his inclusion already as he has netted the opening goal inside five minutes, as he touched home an excellent cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent has been a big miss for Real Madrid over the last 6-8 weeks, which he missed after a second hamstring injury of the season. Alvaro Arbeloa opted to start him over Dani Carvajal, whose future at the Bernabeu is uncertain, and already, that decision has been fully merited.

However, Real Madrid were not ahead for long, as La Real grabbed an equaliser that had been coming. Dean Huijsen takes down Yangel Herrera inside the penalty area, and that allows Mikel Oyarzabal to fire home from 12 yards.

As it turns out, Real Madrid have not been pegged back for long. They have also netted from the penalty spot, with Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net after he was taken down by Jon Aramburu.

As things stand, Real Madrid will go top of La Liga, with Barcelona not in action until Monday night. However, there is still a long way to go, and La Real will not make it easy.

