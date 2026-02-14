Real Madrid kept up their strong La Liga form with an impressive 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu. It is a result that takes them above Barcelona into top spot in the standings, with the Catalans not in action until Monday.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa reflected on the result and performance. All-round, he believes his side were complete.

“Today we did play a great game defensively, but in the first half we also saw a team in the opponent’s half that was looser, with greater mobility, capable of turning the ball faster. It should be noted that we have worked very well during the week. La Real have arrived in the situation that we have in other times, of coming from playing a game during the week and the opponent has not. We come from a clean week of work and I think it has been noticeable from the beginning.”

Arbeloa: Real Madrid are lucky to have Vinicius Junior

Arbeloa was also effusive in his praise for Vinicius Junior, who was the star of the show for Real Madrid after two goals and two penalties won.

“I’ve been watching a great Vinicius for a month, not just this game. He has been playing games of a very high level, being unbalanced. For me he is a player who goes beyond numbers, capable of conditioning matches. He’s a guy with a big heart and a great teammate. We are lucky to have him.”

Arbeloa pleased for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another individual to stand out against La Real was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was making his first start after returning from a hamstring injury. Arbeloa was very impressed with the English defender’s performance.

“I’m not going to say that I was surprised, but I thought he was a very intelligent boy, who understands the game very well and quickly understands what we want from him. He is not the typical full-back who will always be wide, but who can also play inside. For us we are lucky to have a player like that. Having Gonzalo in the area, he could look for cross situations. He’s a great player. I’m happy that he continues to add minutes, get into a rhythm and find his best version.”

Arbeloa expects Mbappe back for Benfica clash

Kylian Mbappe was an unused substitute for Real Madrid, with Arbeloa choosing not to risk the Frenchman, who has been struggled with a knee issue. Despite this, it’s expected that he will be able to start against Benfica on Tuesday.

“Mbappe has been with these discomforts for quite some time. He is making a great effort every time he goes out on the pitch and today we decided not to take risks for Tuesday. I think he will be available.”