Real Madrid draw up plans to make five summer signings

Real Madrid had a busy summer transfer window in 2025, as they made four signings. They could be about to better that figure in 2026, as they seek the necessary changes to Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad.

According to Sport, there will be as many as six additions to the current squad that Arbeloa has. The first of those will be Endrick Felipe, who will return at the end of the squad once his loan deal with Lyon comes to an end, while the first actual signing is expected to be Nico Paz, whom Real Madrid are able to sign for only €9m.

As well as Paz, Real Madrid want to secure the services of another midfielder. At this stage, Kees Smit is their preferred target, but due to Premier League interest being shown in the AZ Alkmaar player, it is far from certain that Los Blancos are able to get a deal done.

Three defender signings being considered by club bosses

The final three additions would come in defence. David Alaba will be replaced upon his expected departure at the end of the season when his contract is up, and Real Madrid would also do the same with Antonio Rudiger if it is decided that his current deal will not be renewed. Jacobo Ramon is a leading candidate to be re-signed 12 months after leaving for Como, while the option of Ibrahima Konate has come back to the fore in recent weeks.

Finally, a new right-back would be sought if Dani Carvajal leaves. The Real Madrid captain is also out of contract in June, and in recent weeks, speculation regarding his future at the Bernabeu has been rife. If he stays fit for the rest of the season, he would have a good chance to renew, but right now, a replacement is already being considered.