Raphinha nears Barcelona return but Marcus Rashford injury concern persists

Barcelona are in line for some positive news this weekend, following their harrowing defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the Cop del Rey semi-final first leg. The Blaugrana were missing two key players in Pedri and Raphinha, but are on the verge of getting on of them back.

The Catalan side were demolished by Los Colchoneros at the Metropolitano, in which there were no positives for Hansi Flick to take forward. The German coach called out his players internally for their effort levels in Madrid, but his players also had questions for their coach. Reportedly the Barcelona squad are keen to see his high-pressing style used in a more nuanced fashion going forward.

🚨 FC Barcelona believe in a comeback against Atlético Madrid because under Hansi Flick they have already won 12 times by at least four goals of difference. Raphinha, Pedri González and Marcus Rashford will also be back. [@gbsans] pic.twitter.com/AM3wA2DFyL — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 14, 2026

Raphinha closing in on return from injury

One of the issues that has become more evident is that Barcelona struggle to carry out said style without Pedri and Raphinha. The Canary Islander is likely to be out for at least another week, but Diario AS say Raphinha could be fit to face Girona on Monday night. The Brazilian did part of the training session with his teammates on both Friday and Saturday, and a decision will be taken on Sunday after their final session before heading to Montilivi.

Rashford all but out against Girona

The natural replacement for Raphinha on the left side is Marcus Rashford, but the England international missed the Atletico game with a knock to his knee. He has not improved, and he is likely to miss the clash against Girona, along with Andreas Christensen, Pedri and Gavi.

Given Raphinha is unlikely to start, one of Roony Bardghji, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo is likely to start against Girona. The Blaugrana will be seeking to maintain their lead at the top of the table, which will be just a point if both they and Real Madird win.