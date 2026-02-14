Raphinha will be absent against Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona Girona

Raphinha nears Barcelona return but Marcus Rashford injury concern persists

Image via Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Barcelona are in line for some positive news this weekend, following their harrowing defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the Cop del Rey semi-final first leg. The Blaugrana were missing two key players in Pedri and Raphinha, but are on the verge of getting on of them back.

The Catalan side were demolished by Los Colchoneros at the Metropolitano, in which there were no positives for Hansi Flick to take forward. The German coach called out his players internally for their effort levels in Madrid, but his players also had questions for their coach. Reportedly the Barcelona squad are keen to see his high-pressing style used in a more nuanced fashion going forward.

Raphinha closing in on return from injury

One of the issues that has become more evident is that Barcelona struggle to carry out said style without Pedri and Raphinha. The Canary Islander is likely to be out for at least another week, but Diario AS say Raphinha could be fit to face Girona on Monday night. The Brazilian did part of the training session with his teammates on both Friday and Saturday, and a decision will be taken on Sunday after their final session before heading to Montilivi.

Image via Sport

Rashford all but out against Girona

The natural replacement for Raphinha on the left side is Marcus Rashford, but the England international missed the Atletico game with a knock to his knee. He has not improved, and he is likely to miss the clash against Girona, along with Andreas Christensen, Pedri and Gavi.

Given Raphinha is unlikely to start, one of Roony Bardghji, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo is likely to start against Girona. The Blaugrana will be seeking to maintain their lead at the top of the table, which will be just a point if both they and Real Madird win.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Marcus Rashford Raphinha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News