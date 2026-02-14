Manager reveals Liverpool superstar wants to play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are in the market to sign a new midfielder this summer, as they seek to finally replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. They have been linked with Rodri Hernandez, Adam Wharton and Chema Andres among others, but in the coming months, a new option could come to the fore.

In the last couple of years, Real Madrid have sought the signing of multiple Liverpool players. They managed to secure the signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Ibrahima Konate could also end up at the Bernabeu, with their interest in picking him up as a free agent having recently been re-ignited.

Dominik Szoboszlai could also make the move at some stage, with Hungary head coach Marco Rossi having revealed that the 25-year-old dreams of joining Real Madrid, as covered by Diario AS.

“Because of the very close and direct relationship that unites me with Dominik Szoboszlai since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid was always his dream. Dominik, since he started playing football, had only one dream: to play for Real Madrid. I don’t know if he will be able to take that step, because the decision depends on him and also on his club.

“The idea that always lives in your mind is to fulfil your dream and make it a reality, and, from my point of view, that’s the one and most important thought that can dominate Dominik’s head. However, I do not rule out at all the possibility of him continuing at Liverpool and renewing his contract there, especially as he is highly valued within the club. He’s a very important player for Liverpool, and Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Would Szoboszlai work at Real Madrid?

Szoboszlai has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season. He is predominantly seen as an attacking midfielder, but in the last 12 months, he has excelled in a defensive sense. In this regard, he would fit Real Madrid’s needs, although it would not be easy to prise him away from the reigning Premier League champions.