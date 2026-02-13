Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona fume over supposed Diego Simeone taunt aimed at Lamine Yamal

Image via Associated Press/LaPresse / LAP

Barcelona have a multitude of reasons to be frustrated on Friday morning, but they have added Diego Simeone to their list. The Argentine manager appeared to taunt Lamine Yamal during the first half of Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

The Blaugrana are set to file a formal complaint to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the officiating in the game, with manager Hansi Flick calling Spanish refereeing ‘a mess’. Barcelona were already sunk by half-time though, conceding four goals in a first half for their first time since their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, with Flick on the other side of the result.

Simeone appears to taunt Lamine Yamal

Simeone during Atletico 4-0 Barcelona.
Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images

There was an incident after Los Colchoneros went three goals up in the first half, where Lamine Yamal appeared to be taunted by Simeone. The Atletico Madrid manager was caught signalling three fingers to Lamine Yamal as he passed by him on the touchline in the first half, which has not gone down well in Barcelona say Sport.

Simeone apologised for Vinicius Junior incident

This obviously comes little over a month after Simeone was caught taunting Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 defeat in the Spanish Supercup semi-final. As Vinicius passed him, Simeone was seen shouting ‘Florentino [Perez] is going to kick you out’ on several occasions. When the Brazilian was taken off, to whistles from the crowd, Simeone cupped his ear and pointed at Vinicius in a clear ‘for you’ gesture.

Claiming after the game that he had a ‘complicated memory’ in order to dodge questions about it, he did then admit mea culpa days later. Simeone apologised to both Vinicius and Perez, explaining that ‘it wasn’t right of me to behave like that’.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey Diego Simeone Lamine Yamal

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News