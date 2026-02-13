Osasuna have been shooting up the table in recent weeks as Alessio Lisci gets to grips with his side in Pamplona. However they are facing a battle to hang onto one of their star players in the coming transfer windows.

Winger Victor Munoz has been one of the revelations of the season this year, scoring four times and giving one assist in his 23 appearances, but providing above all a change of pace for Los Rojillo that has caused issues for the oppposition. Lisci has started him in all but two Liga clashes this season, following his €5m move from Real Madrid this summer.

Sunderland see €25m bid rejected by Osasuna

According to Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca, Sunderland like what they saw enough to place a €25m bid for Munoz in the January transfer window. Nevertheless, Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez and Osasuna pointed the Black Cats to his release clause, which currently stands at €40m.

AC Milan also interested in Munoz

The 22-year-old has recently commented publicly that he also held talks with other teams in the summer, as he organised his exit from the Bernabeu, but was clear that he wanted to play at El Sadar. Moretto goes on to reveal that one of those clubs was AC Milan. Rossoneri Sporting Director Zlatan Ibrahimovic held talks with him, and they are not the only Serie A side that have taken an interest.

Real Madrid observing closely

Real Madrid will also be keeping a close eye on developments this summer, as they have a 50% sell-on clause in his deal. Having already brought in €5m this past year, were a club to activate Munoz’s €40m clause, then they could earn as much as €22.5m from the sales in total. Already this week, Alex Jimenez’s move to Bourmemouth has netted Los Blancos €13m from the same method.