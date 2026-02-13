Real Madrid are coming to the end of their two straight midweeks without games, as they prepare for a crucial run. It could see one of their summer signings lose his starting spot in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos host in-form Real Sociedad this weekend, and then will travel to Lisbon to face Benfica in the first leg of Champions League. A trip to Pamplona to face Osasuna follows between Jose Mourinho’s return to the Bernabeu, a run of four games where Alvaro Arbeloa will hope to be firmly in the La Liga title race, and through to the Champions League Round of 16. It could also shape the perception of Arbeloa, now that he has had some time to work with his players.

Rudiger return to fitness could see Huijsen dropped

It could also give away Arbeloa’s thinking on his preferred choices. According to Diario AS, one of them is Antonio Rudiger. The German veteran is expected to return to fitness for their tie with Real Sociedad and be given some minutes. The idea is that he is in condition to face Benfica in Portugal, a plan that places Dean Huijsen’s spot at risk.

The Spain international started off well under Xabi Alonso, but since a October and a run of injuries, has struggled to get back to his best. With Raul Asencio proving to be the most reliable option thus far in 2026, it looks as if Huijsen will be benched if Rudiger is deemed fit to start next week. While Huijsen has not been a guaranteed starter, when fit he has generally played.

Arbeloa back four becoming clearer

With Castilla right-back David Jimenez set to play with the affiliate this weekend, it paves the way for a return to action for Dani Carvajal. Yet it might not be Carvajal that benefits. Prior to Arbeloa’s peace talks with Carvajal, the plan was for Trent Alexander-Arnold to also have minutes to be in shape to face Benfica. If Rudiger and Alexander-Arnold are selected in the end, it seems it will be Asencio and Alvaro Carreras that form the back four with them.