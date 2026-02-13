Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has made peace with manager Alvaro Arbeloa, but his future at the Bernabeu remains an uncertain. The 34-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and there are no guarantees that he will be offered an extension.

Club policy dictates that veterans are only offered one-year extensions, and the line from the club has been that they will reach a ‘mutual decision’ with Carvajal on his future. However they are yet to make contact with Carvajal over a new deal, and it seems it will be left until the end of the season. Carvajal is said to be keen to remain at Real Madrid, but fears that Los Blancos may not renew him.

Real Madrid have lined up Carvajal replacement

The headlines last Sunday were dedicated to Carvajal, after he was caught expressing his frustration at his lack of minutes under Arbeloa. It was sparked by Castilla right-back David Jimenez starting ahead of him against Valencia. That will not be the case this weekend, but Marca say that Real Madrid are lining up Jimenez to replace Carvajal next season.

The idea is that Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes the first choice at right-back, and Jimenez is promoted to the first team. Currently under contract until 2027, Real Madrid are set to begin contract talks with Jimenez in the coming months to lock him into a new deal. The same report claims that some at Real Madrid believe it is a ‘given’ that Carvajal will depart.

Carvajal making alternative plans for future

Despite his preferences, Carvajal is making plans for the future. Last year he opened the door to a move to the Middle East or Major League Soccer, and earlier this season during his injury recovery he visited brother-in-law Joselu Mato in Qatar. It is thought that Carvajal is open to the idea of joining him at Al-Gharafa if he does not continue at the Bernabeu.