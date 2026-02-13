Girona manager Michel Sanchez has admitted that he is learning English in a bid to facilitate a move to the Premier League if he is offered a job. Highly rated after his historic season with the Catalan side two years ago, things have returned to normality somewhat.

In spite of that, after he took Girona to a third-place finish, Michel was tipped by many to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City whenever the latter moves on. That said, this was before Hugo Viana took over as sporting director at the Etihad. Speaking to Cadena SER, Michel let be known that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League, before acknowledging that he was ‘very happy’ at Montilivi.

“I’m learning English in case the opportunity arises; it’s a league where the stadiums, the fans, and the clubs are incredible, it’s a league that’s very appealing.”

Michel on revival of Girona this season

This may arguably have been his trickiest campaign with Girona, starting off the season with three heavy defeats. Michel publicly questioned the attitude of his players and the management, but has turned things around in recent months.

“For the first five matches I was frustrated by that situation. Overcoming that was very difficult; I’ve had to understand that I’m at a club where changes happen every year, and things have improved since then.”

Michel on managers at Barcelona, Atletico and Real Madrid

Girona will face Barcelona next, and he spoke highly of the managers of all of the big three, including former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonson.

“For me, the best thing about Atletico Madrid is that Cholo has been there for 14 years and is the leader, and the best thing about Barca is Flick and the way he understands his players. What I’ve seen of Xabi [Alonso] as a coach I’ve really liked, but I don’t know if he’s been able to develop his ideas as he would have liked.”

One of the most infamous criticisms of Alonso from his players was that he was giving them tactical video sessions that were considered too long, a cause of complaint about the Basque manager.

“If my players complained because I show them very long videos, we’d have a problem, but the problem would be mine, because that would mean my methodology isn’t going to convince them. Players are smart enough to know whether you’re going to help them or not.”

Rayo Vallecano situation

Before Girona, Michel was beloved in Vallecas, where he grew up, became a player and then managed the team.

“We can’t get to the point of having to suspend a match because there isn’t a suitable pitch. It’s come to light now, but it could have come out earlier. Things need to be done better because professional football demands it.”

The coaching staff and players at Rayo Vallecano signed a statement complaining of the facilities and working conditions last week, just hours before their tie with Real Oviedo was cancelled on the morning of the game. That fixture has been rescheduled for the 4th of March, and this weekend’s fixture will be played at Leganes’ Butarque, as the pitch is not fit to play on.