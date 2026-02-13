Director of Football Deco has claimed the Barcelona players lacked intensity during their heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday night. It is their worst result against Atletico since 1960, 86 years ago.

The Blaugrana were demolished by Atletico in the first half, going into the break with a four-goal deficit, and in the second half were unable to get back into the game. Hansi Flick admitted his side were ‘taught a lesson’ in the first half, but noted that he hoped it had come at the right time. More generally he said he was proud of how his side had dealt with injuries this season overall, while Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong lamented a series of mistakes in the first half.

Deco claims Atletico had more intensity than Barcelona

Speaking after the game to TV3 (via Sport), Deco noted that Atletico Madrid outmatched the Blaugrana in terms of intensity.

“The first half was tough. They were much better than us. More intensity, more aggressive in the challenges. It’s true that the pitch wasn’t great, but that’s not an excuse. We weren’t good.”

🎙️ Deco dona la cara després de la derrota: 🔸 "La primera part ha estat dura"

🔸 "Mai havia vist que triguessin 10 minuts per un fora de joc"

🔸 "Aquest equip ha demostrat que pot remuntar"#LaCopa3Cat ▶️ https://t.co/hDAc9KjiUQ pic.twitter.com/biCF9RjgZH — Esport3 (@esport3) February 12, 2026

“In the second half, we improved, we were more aggressive, we won more duels, and even had the chance to score. I don’t know if with the VAR, but there’s no excuses.”

‘It’s not about the players we don’t have’ – Deco

Deco was asked about how the absences had affected Barcelona, and whether the return of players such as Gavi, Pedri or Raphinha could help them make a comeback in the second leg.

“Today it wasn’t a question of what we did or didn’t have. It was a question of intensity. We knew Atletico had a team with great players, they’ve improved with their winter signings, and we didn’t approach the first half as we should have. I think we’re going to be better. When you get players back, it’s better.”

Deco shifts focus to La Liga

Flick noted after the match, as did Eric Garcia, that they felt they could perform a comeback in the second leg. Deco was keen to shift the attention to their La Liga duties.

“Barca have shown many times that there have been spectacular comebacks at the Camp Nou. It will be difficult, but not impossible. The opportunity to try, playing at home, on a better pitch, playing our style, scoring goals, and trying to score.”

🚨 Frenkie de Jong: "In the offside image we don't see the contact with the ball, when Fermín López shoots. Later there's another image and it's clearly seen that the defender is one meter behind Robert Lewandowski. Very strange, a scandal…" pic.twitter.com/eHm0TusjmJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2026

“Now we need to focus on the league; that’s the most important thing. Another tough match on Monday. If we play with the necessary intensity, we can win, but if we play like we did today, it’ll be difficult.”

Barcelona are next in action against Girona at Montilivi on Monday night, with Real Madrid having the chance to drop the Blaugrana into second spot on Saturday night. Los Blancos are just a point behind, and Flick will have just three days to work out solutions tactically, and heal his side emotionally.