Complication arises for Real Madrid pursuit of second choice of midfielder this summer

Real Madrid appear to have accepted defeat when it comes to their patronage of their current midfield options. Just 18 months on from Toni Kroos’ departure, and subsequently Luka Modric’s exit, their current options of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Arda Guler are not providing the results they had hoped for.

It was reportedly a priority for both Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso, but Los Blancos kept faith in their options. A second season of struggles seems to have changed their mind though, and now they are making the position a priority for the 2026 summer. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is their preferred, if ambitious, choice. Another of their primary alternatives is AZ Alkmaar starlet Kees Smit, whom Real Madrid held talks with last summer.

Jorge Mendes involvement complicates deal

However the arrival of Jorge Mendes on the scene complicates matters for Los Blancos. As highlighted by Sport, AZ Alkmaar have sought out the services of Smit to secure a sale this summer, as they seek a fee in excess of €60m, already a price that might make President Florentino Perez wince. With Mendes on the scene, it may also mean a large commission, and relations with the Portuguese super-agent are strained from the Cristiano Ronaldo era.

While he still represents Andriy Lunin, Mendes also orchestrated the exit of one of their premier academy talents Paulo Iago in 2024.

Bayern Munich will not rival Real Madrid for Smit

One positive for Los Blancos is that Bayern Munich will not be in competition for Smit. Christian Falk has revealed to Bayern Insider that the Bavarian giants consider that they have sufficient options in their squad in midfield, and thus do not need to move for Smit. Falk notes that Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the three sides following Smit’s progress closest as things stand.