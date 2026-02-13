Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has responded to Barcelona counterpart Hansi Flick, following the Blaugrana’s 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The German manager was asked about the ‘ease’ of Barcelona’s run in the competition, having faced only sides in lower divisions, including Albacete, who knocked Los Blancos out. ‘Ask Real Madrid’, he had commented.

Flick did then go on to say that it was a comment aimed at giving credit and respect to the sides in Segunda and Primera RFEF, rather than a shot at Real Madrid. However Arbeloa was clearly listening. When asked if he had seen Atletico’s thrashing of Barcelona, he had the following to say.

“I have nothing to comment. Ask Flick’s Barca,” Arbeloa responded with a serious face.

Arbeloa on Carvajal relationship

Outside of the fall of the Superleague, one of the main topics of conversation at Real Madrid was Dani Carvajal’s frustration with his lack of minutes. The pair reportedly hashed it out in training on Tuesday, and left things in a positive manner. Arbeloa pointed out that he would be prioritising the team first.

“It’s common for a player to be unhappy if they don’t play as much as they want. Everyone wants to feel important. If they’ve come to Real Madrid, it’s because they’ve been important, and that’s key. I encourage everyone to work hard, and if you’re not happy, you can sit on the bench. But the team should always come before the individual.”

More specifically on Carvajal, Arbeloa did say he was getting closer to where he needed to be.

“As with everyone, I like to talk to them. We sit down, we talk; I like to know what they think. He’s getting better all the time. He’s had another week of training… and the person most interested in seeing him at his best is me. Obviously.”

‘I try to talk to everyone’ – Arbeloa on management style

Even if Arbeloa was unwilling to give much away about his preferred tactical setup, he did explain that he was keen to get close to his players to get the best out of them.

“I’ve had a lot of it. Because that’s what I enjoy. It’s my way of working and how I understand my role. When I was a player, I liked having that relationship with the coach. And now that I’m in this position, I try to talk to everyone about everything, although obviously, mostly about football.” “But it’s always an open door for everyone. They know where I am. Sometimes they come to me, other times I call them. And that’s what really matters to me, more than any leaks that might come from different quarters. I’m focused on having a good relationship with all my players, and the closer the better.”

“I always think it’s great when they get together. I’m delighted by things like that. I enjoyed them a lot when I was younger…”

Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad this weekend, with the chance to go top before Barcelona play on Monday night. La Real are the form side in La Liga currently though, with seven wins from their opening nine games under Pellegrino Matarazzo in 2026.