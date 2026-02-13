Real Madrid are set to have top scorer and star forward Kylian Mbappe for their clash against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman had missed the last two days of training with a recurrence of his knee issue that has been hindering him for the past two months, but it seems he will be available on Saturday night.

Mbappe returned to training on Friday morning with the rest of his teammates, as Los Blancos prepared to face statistically the best side in La Liga in 2026. Arbeloa confirmed Mbappe would be able to face the Txuri-Urdin.

“Yes, he’s fine. He’s trained with the group and is available for tomorrow’s match.”

Arbeloa vague on Real Madrid strategy

Arbeloa has been quick to say what he wants to see from his team in terms of mentality and commitment over the past few weeks, but since becoming the senior manager, has provided little in the way of detail of what he wants tactically.

“I’m not thinking about anything other than tomorrow’s game. There’s always room for improvement and development. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m happy with how we’ve trained this week, and hopefully tomorrow’s game will be better than the last one, but not as bad as the one after.”

Coy on Superleague agreement

The big news this week at realmadrid.com was the end of the Superleague, after an agreement was reached between Los Blancos, the European Clubs Association and UEFA.

“The club has issued a statement, and I refer to that. It’s a good agreement for football,” Arbeloa commented, but did not give his views on the matter.

Dean Huijsen struggles

One of the players who has not managed to find his form under Arbeloa, despite returning to fitness, is Dean Huijsen. Despite a strong start to life at the Bernabeu, the 20-year-old has not been as sharp since a run of injuries.

“In Valencia, we fielded a defence younger than three reserve teams in the Primera RFEF. We have players with enormous potential, incredible players, despite their age. They should probably be playing in the Primera RFEF, and they’re internationals. It’s not easy being a defender at Real Madrid, I know what I’m talking about. And I’m very happy with them.”

Huijsen is in contention to start for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, but with the imminent return of Antonio Rudiger from injury, will face more competition for his spot shortly. After a strong run of form in 2026, Raul Asencio appears to have asserted himself in the starting XI again for the time being.