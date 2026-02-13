Barcelona succumbed to a beatdown at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday. The 4-0 defeat was their worst result against Atletico since 1960, Hansi Flick’s worst result as a manager, and the first time that Barcelona have conceded four times in a half since their 8-2 defeat to Flick’s Bayern Munich.

After the match, Flick cut a relatively composed figure in front of the press, admitting his side had been taught a lesson in the first half. Nevertheless, he did defend his side publicly, saying he was proud of their season on the whole so far. The issue that frustrated him most was the officiating, following a remarkable eight-minute VAR review.

Flick livid with Barcelona players

Despite his demeanour in public, his ire was felt by the Barcelona players after the game. Sport explain that in the 18 months since his arrival at the club, nobody had ever seen Flick as angry as he was in the Metropolitano dressing room. The Catalan daily say that Flick did not hold any of his fury back, in a ‘raised voice’ – evidence of his frustration was the exit of Marc Casado in the first half, replaced by Robert Lewandowski.

Flick did show Casado some affection after he was taken off, but ‘exploded’ at half-time, highlighting to the players it was the most upset he has been during his time at the club. ‘You deserve to be losing by more’ was one of the phrases he told his players.

🚨 Raphinha has resumed training on the grass! His sensations are getting better. [@angelperezpx] pic.twitter.com/4ciIdqzFbO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2026

This information is backed up by MD, who say that on Friday morning, Flick told his players that he ‘didn’t understand how they could have gone onto the pitch with such a lack of intensity’. After reviewing the video footage, Flick told his players that the first half was one of a team without intensity, spirit or desire to compete. A message that Deco echoed to the press after the game.

Midfield and attack receive extra attention

In particular, Flick focused his frustration on the midfield and attack. The defence looked porous, with Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde coming in for heavy criticism, but Flick was must annoyed with his central midfielders followed by his attack for the non-existent pressing exhibited in the opening period.

Flick has three days to restore his composure, but also find answers for his side both tactically and emotionally. Anything but a win against Girona at Montilivi on Monday night will bring further uncertainty and knock confidence in Can Barca even more.