Spain find out Nations League opponents for 2026-27 campaign

Spain have found out their opponents for the upcoming Nations League campaign, which will get underway in the first international break after the World Cup this summer. La Roja will be hoping to go one better than they did last time round.

Reaching the final four for the second time in a row, Spain made their way past France before meeting Portugal in the final. After a riveting 2-2 draw, Portugal won the battle of Iberia on penalties. La Roja will again be in League A, and are one of four top seeds alongside Portugal, Germany and France.

The league fixtures will run from September 2026 to November 2026, with the quarter-finals taking place in March of 2027. The final four is scheduled for the 9th to the 13th of June 2027.

Spain drawn in Group A3 of Nations League

Spain have been drawn in group A3 with Croatia, England and Czechia. La Roja will face significant challenges from Croatia and England, having clashed with both in the most recent Euros. It is some time since they met in the Nations League, but the last time they met Croatia was their opener in Germany, which they won 3-1, before ultimately beating England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗲𝘇𝗮 𝗲𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮 𝗹𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 Definidos nuestros rivales para la fase de grupos de la próxima #NationsLeague. ℹ️ https://t.co/t0lbMHfsqN #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/7dEpnXg9mT — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) February 12, 2026

The Three Lions will no doubt be the headline tie, with Barcelona and Real Madrid trio Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham facing a number of their teammates. On the other hand, Croatia captain Luka Modric could be back in Spain for the first time since leaving Real Madrid if he continues on past the World Cup. Czechia were promoted from League B (as were Engand) ahead of Ukraine, Georgia and Albania. They are yet to beat Spain in seven previous meetings, the most recent in 2022, also in the Nations League.

Spain reeling from injury news

The Spanish national team are still reeling from significant injury news, after finding out that Samu Aghehowa would miss the World Cup – he would likely miss their early Nations League fixtures too. La Roja will be hoping that Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino can come through their injuries in time for their trip to North America too.