Robert Lewandowski sets date to decide Barcelona future

In less than five months’ time, Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona contract is due to expire, and as of yet, no decision has been made as to whether he will be offered the chance to extend his stay at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has been in prolific form during his four seasons at Barcelona, but in recent months, he has lost a lot of prominence. He is no longer the starting striker for Hansi Flick, with Ferran Torres having jumped him in the pecking order. Despite this, he is determined to continue at the Catalan club.

Barcelona have yet to make a decision on Lewandowski’s future, and as for the player himself, he is also in no rush. As per MD, he will not commit to anything until after the club’s presidential election, which takes place on the 15th of March.

Lewandowski has many offers to leave Barcelona

It means that MLS side Chicago Fire will have to wait to know whether Lewandowski will join them this summer. They have already made an offer to the 37-year-old, who is enticed by the idea of playing in the United States at this stage of his career.

Atletico Madrid, Milan, Fenerbahce and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also monitoring Lewandowski’s situation, as they seek to pick him up if he becomes a free agent. They will all consider to monitor the matter, now knowing that any decision will not be made for at least another 5-6 weeks.

At this stage, it does appear that Lewandowski will leave Barcelona. He is prepared to take a significant wage cut to ensure he sticks around at the Spotify Camp Nou, but club bosses have already started their search for a replacement, which is their top priority going into the summer transfer window.