Real Madrid star Arda Guler has denied that he is being bullied by his teammates. A former coach of his gave an interview in the Turkish media claiming that other Real Madrid players had not accepted him, and painting the picture of a toxic dressing room.

The story comes in a season where the internal dynamics at Real Madrid have come under more scrutiny than ever. The relationship between Xabi Alonso and his stars was a topic of hot debate, while flashpoints with several players between Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa have made it into the media too. Not least with Guler himself, who complained publicly after being substituted against Benfica.

On Thursday, former coach and ‘mentor’ as Serhat Pekmezci is described, claimed that Guler was being bullied by his teammates.

Guler responds to bullying claims

Hours after Pekmezci’s words, Guler has put out a press release denying all of his claims. Marca carried his words, where Guler explained that he has been received well in the Spanish capital.

“I have saddened to see the recent public statements made by former head of scouting Serhat Pekmezci, who played an important role at the beginning of my career. From day one, I have been warmly welcomed by everyone at this club and have always considered this place my family. I am extremely proud to be a Real Madrid player and I wish to defend this badge for many more years.” “We have a very strong team and I feel happy and honored to share the dressing room with all my teammates. I kindly request that no attention be paid to any comments or reports, written or spoken, on this matter.”

What did Pekmeczi say?

Not only did Pekmezci claim that Guler was being bullied, but he also said that he had not been accepted into the dressing room full of large egos. To this he attributed Alonso’s exit, although he did note that Guler himself had not said anything to him. Pekmeczi was Guler’s youth coach, and played a role in his move to Fenerbahce.