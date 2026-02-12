Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for their clash with Real Sociedad on Saturday night, as they look to at least temporarily overtake Barcelona in the La Liga table. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have been perfect in La Liga thus far since he arrived, and Mbappe is a major reason that is the case.

The French forward remained in the gym for a second day in a row this week after Los Blancos returned to work following a win over Valencia. Marca say that it is due to discomfort in his left knee, and he is now a doubt for their tie with Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu (21:00 CEST). He is following an individual plan in a bid to be fit for the game, and a decision will be taken on Friday.

Mbappe missed two games at the start of January with the same knee issue which had been bothering him in December, and it appears to be a recurrence. Raul Asencio also missed training on Thursday, but is expected to recover from his cold in time to face La Real.

Vinicius Junior will be back for Real Madrid

On the other hand, Real Madrid will have Vinicius Junior back from suspension to face the Txuri-Urdin. He missed their previous clash on Sunday against Valencia. The Madrid-based daily will also have Antonio Rudiger back in theory, as he looks to get back to fitness, in a bid to be fit for their away tie with Benfica the following week in the Champions League.

The right-back conundrum

Youngster David Jimenez played well in his first Liga start against Valencia, but captain Dani Carvajal was not content with his lack of minutes. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced Jimenez against Valencia, and Diario AS state that Alvaro Arbeloa is seeking to have Alexander-Arnold ready to play against Benfica too, and is due to give him more minutes against Real Sociedad. Given the peace talks between Carvajal and Arbeloa, it will be interesting to see what he does at the position.