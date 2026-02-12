In the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of focus on Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, who has struggled for minutes since returning after knee injury. In the club’s last 10 matches, the 34-year-old has only featured twice, both from the bench, and that led to his frustrations boiling over last weekend.

This has led to speculation on his future, with his Real Madrid having less than five months until it expires. There is a belief that he will move on, but any decision will not be made until closer to the season’s end. In the meantime, Carvajal is seeking more playing time, which he has now communicated to head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

As per Marca, Arbeloa and Carvajal spoke earlier this week to clear the air. On the back of this, it has been decided that the club captain will return to the starting line-up for Saturday’s home match against Real Sociedad. David Jimenez will drop out of the team, and as it turns out, he will be omitted from the squad altogether, with the decision having been made for him to return to Castilla.

Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be Real Madrid’s right-backs for the remainder of the season. The latter is still working his way back to full fitness after two months out with a hamstring injury, and he is not yet ready to start a match. He could make an appearance from the bench against La Real, as he did during last weekend’s victory over Valencia.

Carvajal has four months to prove his worth to Real Madrid

Until Trent is fit enough to start, Carvajal will be in possession of the starting spot at right-back. He will be determined to impress, as doing so could go a long way to ensuring that he stays at Real Madrid for at least one more season.