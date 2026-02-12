Following the pandemic, Real Madrid began implementing a fresh policy for the transfers of their youth academy products, one that continues to pay dividends. The latest to return a stack of money to the Bernabeu is Alex Jimenez.

A talented teenage right-back, with Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal ahead of him, and the talented Jesus Fortea signed a few years behind him, Jimenez decided to try his luck elsewhere. In 2023 he moved on loan to AC Milan initially, before making a permanent switch in 2024, which was a deal worth €5m. As is customary for Los Blancos these days, they inserted a clause that allowed them to take 50% of any future fee.

Alex Jimenez completes move to Bournemouth

This past summer, Jimenez was brought in on loan by Bourneouth from AC Milan, in exchange for €1.5m. However the Cherries have decided to make that deal permanent, and will pay the Rossoneri a fee of €20m plus €5m in variables for Jimenez to do so. In total, including the loan fee, Real Madrid will be due €13m of that depending on whether the variables are fulfilled, say Diario AS.

Including the deal that took him to Italy in the first place, Jimenez has been worth a lucrative €8m to Real Madrid. Los Blancos had been following his progress themselves, as a potential alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold after Dani Carvajal moves on, but will make a healthy profit instead.

Other examples of Real Madrid Castilla policy

Jimenez follows on the from other departures where Los Blancos retain lucrative clauses, such as Takefusa Kubo, Rafa Marin, or more recently Chema Andres, who left for Stuttgart in the summer. In the cases of Jacobo Ramon or Nico Paz, it looks as if the 50% sell-on clause could facilitate a move back to Los Blancos on the cheap, as happened with Fran Garcia.