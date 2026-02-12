Premier League side enquires about Diego Simeone availability

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is the longest-serving in La Liga, and the longest-serving of any manager at Europe’s top echelon of clubs. While his dedication to Atletico is beyond question, the question of when his time at the club will come to an end periodically bubbles up.

Simeone himself has admitted in the past that he would be keen to manage Inter at some point in the future, another of his former clubs as a player, and left the door open to managing in Saudi Arabia earlier this season. At the same, recently reports circulated that Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was assessing candidates to take over from Simeone, whenever his time should come to an end. It should be stated there was no suggestion the club or Alemany was thinking about Alemany moving on from him.

Tottenham Hotspur enquire about Simeone availability

According to Indykaila, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about Simeone’s availability. Spurs sacked Thomas Frank this week, and outside of their Europa League triumph, have struggled in recent years. Simeone’s representation allegedly responded that they were ‘looking at all options available to our client in the summer’. This would appear to give some credence to the idea Simeone may consider leaving this summer.

Exclusive 💣 Spurs have approached Diego Simeone's reps but were told: “We are looking at all options available to our client in the summer.” This happened today, we are told by sources in Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Evb1Re1Tj8 — indykaila News (@indykaila) February 11, 2026

Atletico Madrid keen to hang onto Simeone

Despite this, Atletico have made it clear they hope to hang onto Simeone for the time being. His current contract expires in 2027, but before the turn of the year there were reports that Los Colchoneros are preparing a contract extension for El Cholo.

Diego Simeone: "Faith? I always have faith, and not just for tomorrow. I have faith in everything I do, in my daily work. And the fans had faith even before I arrived. This is our third consecutive semifinal, and we’re going for it." pic.twitter.com/GzmwAikr1K — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 11, 2026

Synonymous with the club, Simeone departing would be an earthquake in the Spanish capital. There is little denying that the last 18 months have been tricky for Simeone, as Atletico try to overhaul the club and the structure above him.