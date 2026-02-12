Barcelona star purchases convent for €2.5m in Canary Islands

Barcelona star Pedri Gonzalez may have been around at the top of the game for some time, but he remains just 23 years of age. The Canary Islander has been earning professional, and lucrative wages for five years already though, allowing him to invest his money.

Pedri’s business interests have largely focused on his native Canary Islands, and in particular, Tenerife. Pedri grew up in a town called Tegueste of just 11,500 residents, before moving as a teenager to Gran Canaria, where he came through the youth ranks of Las Palmas. Pedri would make his debut at just 16 under Pepe Mel, before completing a move to Barcelona as a 17-year-old.

Pedri purchases former convent for €2.5m

According to Sport, Pedri has invested €2.5m in purchasing a complex that was a former convent in his hometown of Tegueste. The convent premises cover 9,500 square metres, and used to house monks in the area. Built in 1943, it contains 33 rooms, 21 bathrooms, a library, a chapel, a garden, a reception hall and various common spaces too.

His intention is not religious though. The Spain international intends to renovate the building and convert it into a country hotel, complete with a swimming pool. Locally, the Anaga Nature Reserve provides an attraction to visit too. The purchase was made through his company ‘Pedrineta SL’, a play on his name.

🚨 PSG youth player Emmanuel Mbemba (17) has offered himself to FC Barcelona. The defender has an expiring contract, and Barça have the option of signing him on the table. [@tomasandreu68] pic.twitter.com/CYpjyK03Cx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 12, 2026

Pedri’s interests in the Canary Islands

Pedri has shown a strong interest in promoting and helping out the places he grew up. Previously he has collaborated to promote Canarian bananas, and worked on projects that aim with providing children in Spain with fresh fruit. He has also been involved in campaigns to clean up beaches and the see by collecting and dredging litter, in order to preserve the natural beauty and wildlife.