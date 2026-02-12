Last month, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Barcelona midfielder Dro Fernandez on a four-year contract. The 18-year-old, who was promoted to the first team last summer by head coach Hansi Flick, asked to leave the Catalan club at the start of the winter transfer window, citing a lack of playing time in recent months.

Dro’s decision to leave, which Barcelona could not stop due to his release clause being a mere €6m, caused a lot of anger and frustration within Can Barca – Hansi Flick made that clear publicly, as did sporting director Deco. However, there could now be a chance for the La Liga leaders to get revenge.

According to Sport, Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in signing Emmanuel Mbemba. The 17-year-old, who can play as a left-back or centre-back, is out of contract at the end of the season, and despite PSG’s best efforts to secure a renewal agreement, one has yet to come thus far.

Barcelona have been strengthening their options for Barca Atletic in recent months, with the likes of Hamza Abdelkarim and Juwensley Onstein having been signed during the winter transfer window. Mbemba could be the latest to make the move to Catalonia, with the Catalans said to be readying a move for the teenager.

Bayern Munich also in the race

However, Barcelona are not alone in their interest of Mbemba, with Bayern Munich mentioned as another of the clubs to be keen on the defender. They also see him as someone with first team potential, so it would be no surprise if they were to make their own move in the coming weeks.

It must be noted that Barcelona do not have any bad blood with PSG themselves regarding the Dro case, but that is unlikely affect whether they make a move for Mbemba.