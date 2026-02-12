Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has responded to Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, following comments made about Julian Alvarez. Los Colchoneros’ star man has been heavily linked with the Blaugrana, and Araujo did little to play down the talk that he could make a switch to Barcelona.

During an in-depth interview about his mental health, Araujo was later asked about Alvarez ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico. The Uruguayan defender described Alvarez as one the best players in the world, saying ” the best players have the play in the best clubs, and we are the best club.”

Araujo did soften his words by saying that ‘the job isn’t up to me, and neither is it my decision’, however after getting back to the Atletico players, it has reportedly riled up Los Rojiblancos.

https:/twitter.com/barcacentre/status/2021839602328216001?s=20

Cerezo responds to Araujo comments

Following his customary lunch, Cerezo spoke to the media ahead of their clash with Barcelona. He was keen to emphasize to MD that Alvarez was committed to playing at the Metropolitano.

“Araujo can say whatever he wants, he’s no business talking about Atletico Madrid, but he’s a good defender, and what he needs to do is let us score goals tonight. Things aren’t going Julian’s way the way everyone wants, the way we want.”

“I think he’s going to play many seasons at Atletico Madrid, and I’m not lying. This noise surrounding Julian is hurting the player, us, and everyone else. We don’t know anything about this. Players play where they want to play, and he wants to play for Atletico Madrid. I’m convinced of it. Otherwise, why would we have brought him here?”

Mounting Julian Alvarez pressure

Alvarez is under increasing pressure to perform at Atletico, with his goal drought in La Liga now exceeding four months. Diego Simeone has been answering incessant questions about Alvarez’s form, and it has been customary for El Cholo to substitute Alvarez an hour into games.

🚨 The last time Atlético Madrid beat Barça at home was in October 2021, when Thomas Lemar and Luis Suárez scored in a 2–0 win. Before that, it was against Messi’s Barça during the title-winning season. pic.twitter.com/snyZIPNY1d — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 12, 2026

At the same time, since the summer there have been equally incessant links between Barcelona and Alvarez. The Blaugrana reportedly see him as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, but there are doubts that they would be able to finance a deal with Atletico, even if they were open to it.