Barcelona were comprehensively beaten by Atletico Madrid on Thursday in their first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, with goals from Eric Garcia (OG), Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez.

Joan Garcia – 5

Gifted the opening goal to Atleti after failing to control Eric’s back-pass. It was an off-night for the Barcelona goalkeeper, who could not stop any of the other three goals.

Jules Kounde – 6

Ademola Lookman got the better of him, but the deficit was only four thanks to him. He made two excellent goal-saving blocks, one in each half.

Pau Cubarsi – 5

He’s been off-colour this season, and this was another poor showing. However, he was unfortunate to have a goal ruled out by a marginal offside.

Eric Garcia – 5.5

A rare blip in an otherwise stellar season. He conceded an own goal and was sent off late on, although neither incident can be blamed on him.

Alejandro Balde – 5

Struggled up against Giuliano Simeone and Nahuel Molina.

Frenkie de Jong – 5

Failed to establish any sort of control in midfield, aside from a period early in the second half.

Marc Casado – 4.5

He struggled again, and on 36 minutes, he was sacrificed with the score already at 3-0 to allow Robert Lewandowski to be brought on.

Lamine Yamal – 5.5

Atleti will very well to keep him quiet.

Fermin Lopez – 5

Failed to continue his good form. Like so many of his teammates in attack, he could not make any sort of decisive impact.

Dani Olmo – 5

Moved on to the left for this match, but he has no impact whatsoever.

Ferran Torres – 5

Did little in attack, and his poor pass led to Eric being sent off late.

Substitutes

Robert Lewandowski – 5.5

Made no impact after being brought on during the first half.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Could not save the sinking ship.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Could not make a difference in defence or attack.

Gerard Martin – N/A

Brought on as cover after Eric’s red card.