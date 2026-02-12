Atletico Madrid had one of their best nights of the season on Wednesday, as they defeated Barcelona 4-0 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

As per Marca, head coach Diego Simeone could not contain his delight at the result and performance. He also paid tribute to the Atleti fans for their support throughout the 90 minutes.

“We found incredible energy in the stadium. Life is energy. We were able to accompany that wave of energy. The interpretation of the game was very good, with the four forwards interpreting space very well. Other days we say that we are not forceful, today will remain in the memory for how it was played. They represented it in the best way.

“It makes me very happy for our people; they need these kinds of matches. The fans want to be champions. We’re putting in all the effort for that to happen. Our people need these matches. They’ve been pushing for years, always present. They need big games.”

Simeone: Julian Alvarez is back

One of the big novelties of the match was Julian Alvarez finally ending his goal drought. Simeone was very pleased for his fellow Argentine, whose performance he was impressed by.

“Julian has got his goal and thank God he is back. I’m sure he’ll clear the way for everything that is coming. I loved his pass to Lookman (for the third goal). That coldness of the moment. That speaks of humility, hierarchy, visualising… life gives you later. He played with a lot of effort in the second half.”

Simeone looks ahead to second leg

Atleti are big favourites to progress to the Copa del Rey final after this result, although Simeone is taking nothing for granted ahead of the second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“We knew that they would not give up. He has quality for whatever is in front of them. That’s how the second half began. We had situations to solve them better in the second half. It was not so similar to the first. The boys played an extraordinary game. We know the opponent we’re going to face (in the second leg). We cannot give up. It is a long way off, but today we were happy for our people, who deserve it.”