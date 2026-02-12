While Arda Guler has shown that he has sufficient talent to play for Real Madrid, his third season at the Bernabeu probably doesn’t have the Turkish star where he wants to be. Despite being Los Blancos’ most creative player this season, he still isn’t a guaranteed starter.

Guler, 20, has three goals and 12 assists so far, making him the highest assist-provider both in the Real Madrid squad and in La Liga. Those numbers come in 35 appearances, and his relationship on the pitch with Kylian Mbappe has become one of the most productive in Europe.

‘Guler is being bullied by the Real Madrid dressing room’

However former youth coach and ‘mentor’ as he is described by Sports Digitale Serhat Pekmezci claims that not all is well with Guler at Real Madrid. In an interview carried by Marca, Pekmezci says he is being bullied by his teammates.

“Even though Real Madrid is a megaclub, Arda Güler is suffering from mobbing (workplace harassment). It’s not that he complained to me, but he knew this would happen. I told him to be patient.”

Vinicius isn't the only one who doesn't enjoy being subbed. More context below👇 #RealMadrid #ardaguler pic.twitter.com/E8opTi1FAI — Football España (@footballespana_) January 29, 2026

“The bullying comes from the players. There’s a group there that hasn’t been able to accept Arda; unfortunately, they’re players with very big egos.”

Guler’s reaction against Benfica

Guler hit the headlines late last month when he was taken off against Benfica, and could be seen shouting at the bench, ‘why always me?’ in English. He had been one of their better players, but was substituted for Brahim Diaz for the decisive final 15 minutes of the match.

“Arda is very patient and aware, but even he has begun to rebel, thinking, ‘Why always me?’,” notes Pekmezci on the topic.

The Turkish coach went on to claim that the egos in the Real Madrid dressing room were also responsible for the exit of Xabi Alonso.

“Klopp already said that some players need to leave so that he can arrive. That’s why Xabi Alonso left too.”

Despite his obvious talent, Guler has struggled for a regular role under Alvaro Arbeloa, Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti. Generally, Guler seems to excel in the final third, but with freedom to roam. Given the number of players who want licence to move with freedom at Real Madrid, providing him with that has proven difficult.