Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has perhaps hinted that the comments of Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique might have impacted Ronald Araujo’s mental health. The Uruguayan defender recently returned from a leave of absence in order to recover from depression.

Araujo opened up about his mental health battle on Tuesday during an interview, stating that he had been suffering from anxiety for around a year and a half before he took his leave of absence, when his situation got worse. Flick was asked about Araujo’s battle, and gave the following answer.

“The situation with Ronald we know. When he opened up this time about himself, everyone from the club, we know we have to support him. We give everything we can at that point. He was really strong, to open up about this, you have to be really strong. We know football is all about being strong, going there, mentality, going out to win.”

“One day, I will speak also about this thing. When you see, one-and-a-half years, and you follow when it starts, it’s all about us, who are responsible for the players. We have to take care of them. We also have to take care, the opposition coaches, also. We have to take care of all the players. Think, what is the end result when I say this, I think it was, I remember that, it was not the right thing to do that.”

“Especially as a coach, you have to take more responsibility, for every player, not just your own. And think about not only, what is good for you. I hope that I explained it well.”

What did Luis Enrique say about Ronald Araujo?

Araujo was heavily criticised after being sent off against Paris Saint-Germain during a Champions League tie of May 2024, in which his early red card contributed to a 4-1 defeat to the French giants. That occurred 19 months before Araujo’s leave of absence, and following the game, veteran Ilkay Gundogan was highly critical of Araujo’s decision-making.

Dating back to October of 2024, which is 14 months before Araujo takes his leave of absence, a documentary called ‘No teneis ni **** idea’ [You don’t have a ****ing clue], PSG manager Luis Enrique made headlines for his own criticism of Araujo. He was seen telling his players during a team talk, but in front of the cameras, to allow the Uruguayan to have the ball in order to force him into a mistake.

“Araujo is a top player, but he’s the one who has the most problems with playing the ball out from the back- Every time he receives the ball, we block a passing lane and we’re in,” the ex-Barcelona manager explained, as quoted by La Vanguardia.

Araujo’s extended struggles

That was certainly the most famous example of a criticism of Araujo from an opposition manager, although clearly Luis Enrique was not aiming an attack on Araujo’s mental health. Araujo faced heavy criticism and online abuse following his PSG sending off, and that kicked off a cycle of criticism. After missing four to five months through injury – during which time Luis Enrique’s comments were released – Araujo found himself unable to dislodge the partnership of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez on his return last season.

However he was on the pitch at the end of Barcelona’s semi-final defeat to Inter in the Champions League, and received further criticism for the Italian equaliser and winner. Araujo commented that while he was in a better headspace now, the impact of social media had been ‘devastating’ on him, more so after people got to his family. Araujo gives the example of somebody wishing death upon on his two daughters that in particular got to his wife.