Second Real Madrid veteran frustrated with Alvaro Arbeloa

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has not come into an easy situation midseason, and beyond anything tactical he can attempt to implement, his biggest task appears to be managing the dressing room, which ultimately was the biggest problem for predecessor Xabi Alonso. After holding peace talks with veteran Dani Carvajal on Tuesday morning, a second case of malcontent has arisen.

Carvajal was unhappy with his minutes, but it has been reported that the atmosphere on the whole has improved at Valdebebas since Arbeloa was promoted to the first team. Even so, his main star, Kylian Mbappe, reportedly was happier under Alonso.

David Alaba makes frustrations known to Arbeloa

The latest player to take issue with the management is David Alaba, who like Carvajal, feels he deserves more opportunities. Marca explain that the Austrian defender cannot understand why he has had so few minutes, taking into Raul Asencio has been battling through injury, and Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen have also had fitness problems. The 34-year-old returned to fitness himself on the 20th of December against Sevilla, and has been fit since, but has barely played.

Alaba has been involved in the squad for the last 11 games, but has played in just five of them, all from the bench. Those appearances add up to just 65 minutes in total.

Less of a priority for Arbeloa

In Alaba’s case though, it is less of a threat to his authority. While Carvajal remains the captain, and for many the best option at right-back when fully fit, Alaba has not played regularly for the past three years. The club have already decided that he will not be offered a contract at the end of the season, bringing to an end his spell at the club, and thus Arbeloa is unlikely to face pressure from the club to play him more.