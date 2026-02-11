Barcelona star Ronald Araujo appears to be on the right track after battling anixety and subsequently depression over the past 18 months. The Uruguayan has stated that ‘the worst is behind me’, following his return to football in January. He took a leave of absence in December in order to recover.

The imposing central defender had lost his starting place for Barcelona, and when sent off against Chelsea in late November decided to stop. Araujo returned to action in January, and made his first start last week against Albacete. During an in-depth interview on Tuesday, Araujo opened up about his battles, and explained that he felt he was on an upward trajectory.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior called Araujo

While the rivalry between clubs is often fierce, first and foremost, players relate to players. Diario AS explain that during Araujo’s battle, he received a call from Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, with whom he has gone to battle on a number of occasions. Towards the end of 2025, during his leave of absence, the Brazilian asked how he was doing and offered his support and encouragement.

After the Spanish Supercup final, Araujo and Vinicius could be seen embracing, as was the case with Dani Ceballos and Dani Carvajal, who asked how he was.

Araujo: ‘I’m not going to give names, but in encouraged me’

During his interview with MD, Araujo was also asked about the support he had received from players at other clubs.

“That really surprised me. When I decided to stop, I didn’t imagine it causing so much reaction, but, of course, we’re at Barca. Players from other teams in Italy, Germany… They appreciated what I had done. Some told me they had gone through the same thing but had kept quiet because maybe they were getting paid, they were afraid to stop, afraid of how people would react… Many praised what I had done.”

Flick: "I'm pleased with Lamine because he handles the situations around him well. He's a great player, I really appreciate what I see from him in training and his hunger to improve." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 11, 2026

“They told me not to be ashamed, that what I had done was incredible. Some told me it was what they wanted to do but hadn’t had the courage. I’m not going to name names. But that gave me a little encouragement.”

Araujo was also highly complementary of Barcelona Director of Football Deco, and manager Hansi Flick with their handling of the matter, as well as his teammates. Araujo is not the first footballer and won’t be the last to struggle with his mental health, but it remains infrequent that players will address it in public.