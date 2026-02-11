Real Madrid have plans to sign a new central defender this summer, with doubts over the continuity of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. They have already missed out on Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano, but they still have a core list of targets to choose from in the lead-up to the transfer window opening in July.

One of the players in contention to join Real Madrid is Nico Schlotterbeck. The Borussia Dortmund and Germany star is poised to be one of the biggest names to watch during the summer, given that he would have less than a year remaining on his current contract (were he not to renew before the end of the season).

Real Madrid see Schlotterbeck as a market opportunity, which is why they are making the necessary arrangements to place themselves at the front of the queue for his signature, according to Bild (via Marca).

Schlotterbeck would be available for €45m

Real Madrid are vying with the likes of Bayern Munich for Schlotterbeck, which is why it is necessary for early inroads to be made. Both clubs are aware that the 26-year-old defender would be available for around €45m if he does not sign a new Dortmund contract, with that decision expected to be made by the end of the next international break in March.

Schlotterbeck’s signing is one that would make a lot of sense for Real Madrid. He is a fantastic ball-playing central defender, and given that he is left-footed, it would allow him to play alongside any of the current centre-back options at the club – including Dean Huijsen, who can play on either side due to his strong ability with both feet.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid make a serious attempt to sign Schlotterbeck, but if they do, they’ll fancy their chances of getting a deal done.