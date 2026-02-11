Real Madrid are currently without the services of star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who injured his hamstring against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month. The 22-year-old midfielder has been ruled out for a month, but there are now fears that his return date will have to be pushed back.

Bellingham pulled up less than 10 minutes into the Rayo match, becoming the latest Real Madrid player to injure their hamstring. The early signs were that no significant tear had been suffered, which was good news for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has hoped to have the England international back at the start of March.

However, it has been reported by Ramon Alvarez de Mon that Bellingham’s absence could be extended. The worst case scenario is that he could be unavailable for the next two months, which would mean no return until the after international break in April.

Madrid derby clash in doubt for Bellingham

If this is the case, Bellingham could miss up to 11 Real Madrid matches, which includes last weekend’s victory over Valencia. He will definitely miss upcoming fixtures against Real Sociedad, Benfica (x2) and Osasuna, and if his absence is extended, there is a risk that he misses out for Getafe, Celta Vigo, Elche and Atletico Madrid, as well as both legs of a prospective Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Bellingham may not have been at his best this season, but he is still a vitally important player for Real Madrid. Midfield is one area that the Bernabeu club has particularly struggled in this season, but the Englishman has been effective in this area, with the majority of the concern surrounding his lack of effectiveness in attack.

It remains to be seen when Bellingham returns, but Real Madrid will hope he is back in action as soon as possible.