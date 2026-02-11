The 2026 World Cup is only four months away, and a number of Real Madrid and Barcelona players will be present at the tournament, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Because of recent developments, there could be chances for one more player from each side to make the trip as part of Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad.

The left-back position in the La Roja squad has not been up for debate for a while, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella having been counted upon by de la Fuente for the vast majority of his managerial tenure. However, uncertainty has now arisen, with the former Barcelona and Getafe defender having picked up an injury earlier this week.

Cucurella injured his hamstring during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United, for which he will undergo a scan in the next 24 hours. With La Finalissima around six weeks away, there are chances for him to miss out on that one, which would mean his preparation for the World Cup would be far from ideal.

This is good news for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Carreras, who was decisive for Los Blancos last weekend, and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, as Diario AS say that both players are in contention to step up if Cucurella were to be ruled out. The former has been on recent pre-lists, while the latter is seeking a first Spain appearance since October 2023.

Spain hoping for positive Cucurella news

While it would be excellent news for Carreras and/or Balde to be included in the Spain squad, officials at the Spanish Football Federation will be hoping for good news with Cucurella’s scan. A grade 3 tear would all-but end his chances of being at this summer’s World Cup, but anything less would leave him in good stead for a place in de la Fuente’s squad for the North America excursion.